Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Position as Stock Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Lifted by $3.90 Million Its Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 297.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 54,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 73,485 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 18,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 735,814 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 233,219 shares to 140,136 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 525,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,543 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 257,800 shares. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,882 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested in 6,336 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Amp Capital owns 548,797 shares. Hanlon Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,282 shares. Harvest Capital Management owns 5,525 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 3.40 million were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aqr Capital Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 2,497 are held by Guardian Life Of America. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,702 shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silgan Holdings beat estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan (SLGN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: Silgan Holdings Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2018. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silgan Closes 2 Metal Container Manufacturing Facilities – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Announces Footprint Optimization in Metal Container Business – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.