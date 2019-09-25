Mcclain Value Management Stake In Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Was Has Lifted; Water Island Capital Has Cut Holding in Logmein (LOGM) as Valuation Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 862.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 64,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 71,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 643,631 shares traded or 54.96% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 53,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 284,610 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Prn) by 18.71M shares to 19.20 million shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 195,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 38,572 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc owns 744,139 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,436 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 85,465 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Communication LP holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 13,676 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 5,947 are owned by Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc. Profit Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 408,785 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Victory Mgmt reported 799,150 shares. Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,773 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 34,541 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated has 17,300 shares. 50,000 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 2,735 are owned by Boston Family Office Lc. Homrich & Berg accumulated 20,560 shares. 8 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 2,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 130,936 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co reported 27,128 shares stake. Huber Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.32% or 128,242 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 51 shares. Strs Ohio owns 9,800 shares.

