Mcclain Value Management Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Trimmed by $460,941; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Boosted by $14.76 Million Its Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Roberts Glore Company Inc Il holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,649 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 1,017 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 3.37% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 29,835 shares. Advsrs Cap Limited Company holds 0.08% or 7,289 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancshares reported 1,680 shares stake. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co has 0.35% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 2,540 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 47,963 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 2,380 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management accumulated 5,247 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.83% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 152,844 shares.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $83.52 million for 22.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.