Mcclain Value Management Raised Its Knowles (KN) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Rose; Guardian Capital LP Decreased Its Stake in Telus (TU) as Stock Value Declined

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 38,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.45M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 474,415 shares traded or 16.34% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 1.53 million shares traded or 92.98% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Alert: Some of the Best Dividend Stocks Are Losing Steam – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,329 shares to 254,611 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).