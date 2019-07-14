Mcclain Value Management Raised Its Holding in Knowles (KN) by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 797,275 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,060 are owned by Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Cypress Funds Lc invested 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt invested in 2.99% or 1,992 shares. Adirondack Communications invested in 1,813 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru Company has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,254 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Everence Mngmt has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,286 shares. Cooperman Leon G, Florida-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 15,669 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has 2.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38,657 shares to 8,790 shares, valued at $56.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).