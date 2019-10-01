Mcclain Value Management Position in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Duncker Streett & Company Holds Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, up from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $377.14. About 1.46M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 103,519 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 184,209 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 704,477 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 377 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 21,230 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested in 498,624 shares or 0.23% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 10,195 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 468,900 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 44,069 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 88,286 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 50,980 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 21,900 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 26,546 shares to 16,829 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,105 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors Management Corp owns 80,035 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. 12,154 were reported by Smith Moore Com. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 319 shares. 225,000 were accumulated by Southpoint Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3,050 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested in 27,561 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.65% or 16,539 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.68M shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York reported 4.47% stake. Moreover, Haverford has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Company accumulated 76,864 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 39,306 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 70,215 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

