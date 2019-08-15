Mcclain Value Management Position In Knowles (KN) Was Increased; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.39 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 227,736 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 114,456 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 102,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 347,620 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 12,364 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 135,245 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wexford Capital Lp has 77,268 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lpl Ltd holds 19,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley reported 4,016 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Co reported 2,171 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication accumulated 0% or 631 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 3,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey accumulated 118,230 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2.35 million shares. 620 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 75,938 shares stake. Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.22 million shares to 233,374 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,548 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corp.