Mcclain Value Management Position in Knowles (KN) Has Lifted by $1.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Raised Position by $3.15 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 702,800 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 574,125 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.15% or 27,259 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Raymond James & Associate has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eulav Asset has 0.11% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 595,149 shares. Finance Corp reported 19 shares stake. Federated Pa has 79,669 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pdt Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,316 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 9,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Point Limited Partnership reported 8,525 shares stake. 1.27M were accumulated by Whale Rock Capital Limited Liability Company. G2 Investment Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.71% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,833 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 17,313 shares. 11,988 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest L P. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 221,305 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks Soaring on Q2 Earnings Beat – Profit Confidential” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.