Mcclain Value Management Position in Icf International (ICFI) Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Dominion Res(Vir) (D) Market Valuation Declined, First Interstate Bank Lifted by $417,571 Its Holding

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (D) by 165.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673,000, up from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Dominion Res(Vir) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 1.53M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 48,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 33,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 106,706 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Covington Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 90 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,953 shares. Group Inc Incorporated reported 11,540 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Torray Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,893 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1,600 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 52,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 25,476 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 871 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc has 78,247 shares.

