Mcclain Value Management Maintains Position in Knowles (KN); Shareholder Twin Securities Raised Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.96M shares traded or 155.16% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 159,728 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Putnam Invs Ltd Co invested in 99,150 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.23% or 197,409 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 82,119 shares. 1.71 million are held by Fil. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 21,395 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 342,295 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 24,284 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Fiduciary Co has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6,405 shares. Fairfax Can has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 27,000 shares. Amer Gru reported 337,803 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knowles +2.9% as Q1 earnings beat in weak handset market – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Knowles Corp. Stock Jumped 16.6% Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.