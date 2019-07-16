Mcclain Value Management Lowered Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by $460,941 as Share Value Rose; As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Market Valuation Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Holding

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 66,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,572 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 261,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 64,418 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 315,808 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is it Wise to Hold Realty Income Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crown Castle (CCI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy as Powell Hints at Near-Term Rate Cut – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Week Ahead: Tech and big biotech fill up a 9-IPO week – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 1,075 shares. Virtu Financial accumulated 8,177 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Vanguard holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12.75M shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,745 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 5,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 5,683 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,327 shares in its portfolio. 26,404 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Co. 8,860 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Voya Inv Management Llc has 0.04% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 201,584 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prudential Plc holds 0.13% or 712,640 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 359,713 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brookfield Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Llc holds 33,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 92,726 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 12,786 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 198,089 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 2.29 million are owned by Citadel Advisors. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 78,700 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru owns 21,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paraguay economy to grow under 3% this year, finance minister says – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 42.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.