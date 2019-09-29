Mcclain Value Management Lifted Its Position in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) by $5.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Gagnon Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Five9 (FIVN) by $1.59 Million as Share Price Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 862.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 64,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 71,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 496,352 shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 660,640 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 29,912 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 41,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5.96M shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 238,993 shares. Highland Lp owns 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 6,750 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 45,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 36 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 162,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa reported 17,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.08% or 19,879 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 651,936 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Lc has invested 0.05% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 7,188 are owned by Amp Cap. Amer Intl Gp holds 136,364 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5,669 shares or 0% of the stock.

