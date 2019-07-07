Mcclain Value Management Increases Holding in Knowles (KN); As Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.00 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 271,296 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares to 207,140 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 34,113 shares. Natixis invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Proshare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 392,129 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 104,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 2.72 million shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 22,113 shares. Raymond James accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 50,850 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 1,019 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 2.62 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 116,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 10,342 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 7.44M shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 660,199 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.