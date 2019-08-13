Mcclain Value Management Holds Holding in Knowles (KN); Valley National Advisers Decreased Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Holding by $320,606

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 1.09M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 330,415 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 82,982 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,942 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt owns 17,492 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 5,673 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,027 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,967 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 604,796 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 6,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Communication Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.01% or 9,103 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 10,334 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 7,848 shares in its portfolio.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares to 294,653 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.