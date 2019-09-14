Mcclain Value Management Holding in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Has Trimmed by $409,380 as Stock Price Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Raised Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $83.47 Million as Stock Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 221,520 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01M shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64,493 shares to 14.56 million shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Sei Invests reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 73,615 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). First Manhattan Com owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 176,050 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 49,300 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.57% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.83% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,686 shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 17,003 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 9,039 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,242 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 30,421 shares. Blackrock accumulated 7.19 million shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 218 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 116,900 shares. M&T State Bank Corp owns 10,195 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 8.27 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.01% or 80,399 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,039 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 56,466 shares. Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De owns 29,353 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 20,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,945 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 115,400 shares.