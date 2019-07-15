Mcclain Value Management Holding in Knowles (KN) Has Increased by $1.04 Million; Advisor Partners Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Raised as Stock Price Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 813,547 shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,146 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 20,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares to 9,447 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

