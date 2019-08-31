Mcclain Value Management Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Lowered by $460,941; Paradigm Capital Management Position in Federal Signal (FSS) Decreased by $1.78 Million as Valuation Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 310,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 261,837 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 34,200 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

