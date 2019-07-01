Mcclain Value Management Has Upped Position in Knowles (KN); Ubs Oconnor Increased Its Caretrus (CTRE) Position by $1.10 Billion

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 557,565 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Caretrus (CTRE) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 370,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69B, up from 323,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Caretrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 617,806 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United S (Put) (USO) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $85.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prod (NYSE:APD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE).

