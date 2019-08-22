Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Position; Crane Co (CR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 142 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 123 reduced and sold their positions in Crane Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 36.61 million shares, down from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Crane Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 184,102 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 417,244 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 69,850 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

