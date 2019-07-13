Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Triumph Group New (TGI) by $776,017; Itron (ITRI) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 279,395 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 23,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 84,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 152,021 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Itron Inc (ITRI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Itron Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ledyard Bank holds 0.04% or 7,055 shares. Cwh Capital Inc reported 0.15% stake. Smith Graham And Company Advisors Limited Partnership has 119,337 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co has 7,158 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 203,434 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technologies Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management LP stated it has 0.08% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,975 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,390 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has 225,477 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $33.91 million activity. $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was sold by Ziegler Lynda L..

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.54 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group further reshapes portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Beyond BBQ? Famous Dave’s teams with substitute meat-maker – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Triumph Group Nearly Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Triumph Group Plans Spin-Off of Aerospace Structures – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “May 23, 2019 – Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 64,890 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 0% or 79,960 shares. 15,451 are held by M&T State Bank Corp. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 442,671 are owned by Smith Graham And Company Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 76,014 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 102,154 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny. Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 35,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 91,010 are held by Van Den Berg Mngmt I. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 10,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 15,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 681,381 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.63 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.