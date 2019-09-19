Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) as Share Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Addenda Capital Cut Its Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 57,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, down from 68,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 1.42M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 50,955 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 2,544 shares or 0% of the stock. 912 were reported by Motco. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,854 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 12,200 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 84,451 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 45,035 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 51,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 51,001 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 24,505 shares. Tygh Capital has invested 0.8% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). D E Shaw Inc holds 423,067 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.28% or 172,339 shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. Davis Elliot S also bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.38M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

