Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position as Shares Declined; Gp Strategies (GPX) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Position by $1.75 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 987,635 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Gp Strategies (GPX) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 116,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 311,890 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, up from 195,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Gp Strategies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 30,295 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ufp Tech Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 20,078 shares to 311,570 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 56,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,295 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Shares for $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $36,360 were bought by BALL M LEROY. 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of stock.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.