Mcclain Value Management Has Raised Stake in Knowles (KN); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company's stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 655,358 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc analyzed 1,134 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga" on August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kwmg Lc holds 6,918 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 2,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru holds 22,252 shares. Smith Salley & Associate reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 250,323 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.36% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,596 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Meridian Mngmt Company holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 950 shares. New York-based Advent Capital Mngmt De has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Svcs invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 157,227 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Victory Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 51,869 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,406 shares to 80,023 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 13,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).