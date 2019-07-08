Mcclain Value Management Has Raised By $1.04 Million Its Knowles (KN) Stake; Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) Shorts Raised By 25.76%

Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) had an increase of 25.76% in short interest. BNCL’s SI was 997,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.76% from 793,500 shares previously. With 159,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL)’s short sellers to cover BNCL’s short positions. The SI to Beneficial Bancorp Inc’s float is 1.55%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 1.81 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BNCL News: 24/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 13 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beneficial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNCL); 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC BNCL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.20%, EST. 3.07%; 23/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased Knowles Corp (KN) stake by 20.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcclain Value Management Llc acquired 61,057 shares as Knowles Corp (KN)’s stock rose 11.88%. The Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 351,942 shares with $6.21M value, up from 290,885 last quarter. Knowles Corp now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 136,282 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company has market cap of $. The firm accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit.

