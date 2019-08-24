Mcclain Value Management Has Lowered Triumph Group New (TGI) Position as Market Value Rose; Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Valuation Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.20M shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 985,728 shares traded or 123.87% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 6,463 shares. Mondrian Prns Limited reported 145,796 shares. James Invest Research Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 25,429 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 411,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 60,079 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 14,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 270,802 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 0% or 36,965 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). 39 were reported by Whittier Tru Co. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 335,013 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated stated it has 102,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Llc owns 29,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 4,699 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 82,976 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 13,289 shares stake. Us Bancshares De reported 202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Makaira Ptnrs Ltd Company has 10.82 million shares for 11.1% of their portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 17,901 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Llc reported 48,056 shares stake. Phocas invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Citadel Advsrs accumulated 29,814 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 90,357 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com accumulated 170,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Weitz Invest Inc owns 1.50M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 368,918 shares to 107,594 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Building Materials.