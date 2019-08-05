Mcclain Value Management Has Increased Knowles (KN) Position by $1.04 Million; Spindletop Capital Lowered American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $1.29 Million as Stock Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 887,888 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 2.66M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.48% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 20,982 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Company Inc owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 25,685 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 516,632 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 8,565 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 43,240 shares. 1 were reported by Cordasco. Motco has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.34% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 76,100 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.29% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 10,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.