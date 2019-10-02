Mcclain Value Management Has Increased Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding by $531,820; Share Value Declined; Eii Capital Management Has Upped Position in Prologis Com (PLD)

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 92,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 45,401 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 106,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 566,640 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 460,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 10,646 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.2% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 23,576 shares. Citadel Llc holds 1.28M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust holds 0% or 1,157 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.01M shares. Jbf Cap owns 14,000 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 424,882 shares. Raymond James Financial Service holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 30,082 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,149 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 7.29M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 80,895 shares.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares to 53,252 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,467 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).