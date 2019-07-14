Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Position by $776,017; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 284,329 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Planning Inc holds 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,841 shares. West Family Investments holds 1.25% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Net holds 4,358 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 6.43 million shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 59,759 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Private Mngmt Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 32,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 80,000 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset has 3,770 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd reported 22,950 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company owns 273,136 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 511,954 are held by Financial Counselors. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 160,197 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 79,960 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 136 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,610 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Incorporated Inc reported 102,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 48,368 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 102,154 shares. 601,190 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 200,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,301 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 424,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 565,747 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% or 18,210 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Triumph Group Stock Just Popped 25% – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Triumph Group (TGI) Reports Q4 EPS of $1.15, Revenues Beat; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Triumph Group (TGI) to Sell Fabrications Business to Arlington Capital Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Making Sharp Moves Lower Today – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $24.96 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.