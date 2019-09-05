Mcclain Value Management Has Cut Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $1.73 Million as Valuation Rose; Cove Street Capital Position in Actuant Cl A (ATU) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 491,746 shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The hedge fund held 636,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 678,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 257,015 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU)

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) by 8,982 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 30.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Raymond James Na holds 12,438 shares. 148,180 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 258,304 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 16,392 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn holds 5.90 million shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 359,866 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 24,328 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Gamco Et Al reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Actuant Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Actuant to Become Premier Industrial Tool Company – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Actuant to divest its Engineered Components & Systems for $214.5M – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant: Divesting The EC&S Segment And Focusing On High Quality Industrial Tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.27 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear declares $0.134 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.