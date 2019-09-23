Mccauley Brown, an Insider in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT), Acquires 31 shares of the Company; 3 Analysts Covering Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is 3.32% above currents $76.78 stock price. Tempur Sealy Intl had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. Piper Jaffray maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $90.0000 95.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 70.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,624 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Matarin Capital Mngmt reported 15,589 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt invested in 189,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Rech & holds 64,525 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 13,863 shares. 6,223 were reported by Blair William Company Il. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Citigroup has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Bessemer Group reported 9,200 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 47,485 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 98,622 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 9,704 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 88,442 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 38 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $117,729 activity. $1,563 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Herde Carl G on Thursday, May 23. Priebe Stephen M also bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. Shares for $2,360 were bought by Brown J McCauley on Monday, July 22. 90 shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III, worth $3,127 on Thursday, May 23. TASMAN NORMAN bought 117 shares worth $4,019. LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $3,380 worth of stock. 49 shares valued at $1,683 were bought by Northern Richard on Tuesday, April 30.

The director of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, Mccauley Brown has made a sudden trade in the public firm that is worth $1,166 USD. According to the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission electronic form filed on 23-09-2019, Mccauley acquired 31 shares based on an average market stock price per share of $37.6. This deal decreased his ownership of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc to 0.05% total market cap or 11,180 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 5,975 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $856.45 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 404,827 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 913 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 33,367 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 1,826 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 18,506 shares. 166,490 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 78,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.97% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 156,660 shares. Macroview Inv Management Lc holds 0.01% or 53 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 87,298 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 144 shares. The California-based Oberndorf William E has invested 2.66% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 217,172 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy