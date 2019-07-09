McCarthy Stone Plc (LON:MCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt; Realty Income (O) Covered By 2 Bulls

In a note sent to investors on Tuesday, 9 July, McCarthy Stone Plc (LON:MCS) stock had its Buy Rating reaffirmed by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Citigroup maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. See Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $78 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold McCarthy & Stone plc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,763 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 249,281 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Communication Inc reported 10,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 42,526 shares. 39,265 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 26,786 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 9,880 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 14,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 26,906 shares. Mutual Of America Lc invested 0% in McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% or 111,156 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 51,191 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 98,810 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.93% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 141.5. About 88,477 shares traded. McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018

Analysts await McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MCS’s profit will be $3.60M for 52.80 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by McCarthy & Stone plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 415.38% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $68.71 million activity. 2,850 McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) shares with value of $121,777 were sold by KISSINGER THOMAS F. VSS-Southern Holdings LLC sold $68.71 million worth of stock or 1.73 million shares.

More news for McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Consider This Before Buying McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) For The 4.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Volution Group plcâ€™s (LON:FAN) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 3 analysts covering McCarthy Stone Plc (LON:MCS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McCarthy Stone Plc has GBX 155 highest and GBX 110 lowest target. GBX 128’s average target is -9.54% below currents GBX 141.5 stock price. McCarthy Stone Plc had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) rating on Monday, February 11. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 124 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, January 28 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. Peel Hunt maintained McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 760.32 million GBP. The firm builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. It offers retirement living developments that provide owner-occupied apartments for those aged 60 and over; assisted living developments, which are designed for clients aged 70 and offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and Ortus Homes for clients aged 55 and over.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129 were reported by Ftb. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 0.26% or 42,481 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 107,209 shares. Contravisory owns 4,560 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 10,045 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 485 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Communications stated it has 10,887 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru invested in 1,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 377 shares. Fil Ltd reported 28 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La owns 1.95% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 34,600 shares. Research Mngmt invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.2% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Jcic Asset has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 33 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.02% or 123,300 shares.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $22.19 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.71 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.