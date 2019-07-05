Mc Donalds (MCD) Holding Has Lifted by Cognios Capital Llc; Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $2.47 Million

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,395 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 12,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.96. About 690,731 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 113.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 19,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,326 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 17,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was made by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 36,400 shares to 767,100 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cco by 194,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.