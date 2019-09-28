Mc Donalds (MCD) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Cut by $643,563 Its Stake

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51M, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 41 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 billion, up from 47,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 11,702 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,398 shares. Suncoast Equity, Florida-based fund reported 136,581 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,960 were reported by East Coast Asset Llc. Old Bancshares In, Indiana-based fund reported 90,783 shares. Scott & Selber Inc owns 23,744 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 32,608 shares. Schroder Investment Management invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company has 2.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,314 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 5,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 100 shares to 6,258 shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 23 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,446 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

