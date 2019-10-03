Mc Donalds (MCD) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position by $359.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position by $6.91 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 66,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, down from 160,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $111.67. About 138,763 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,725 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19B, up from 3,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.41. About 1.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 111,407 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 21.81 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 1,490 shares to 41,380 shares, valued at $2.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,115 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

