Mc Donalds (MCD) Holder Cognios Capital Increased Position by $1.38 Million; Advisors Asset Management Boosted Position in Wex (WEX)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,395 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 12,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 113,346 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video)

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,959 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $201.19. About 5,611 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 31,333 shares to 336,503 shares, valued at $34.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 20,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,523 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. On Thursday, January 31 the insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,420 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).