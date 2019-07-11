Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stock Price Declined While Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Its Position by $882,410; Gruss & Co Has Lowered Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding as Share Value Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 248 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 12,621 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $182.05M for 17.39 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,766 activity.