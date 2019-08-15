Mbt Finl (MBTF) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Stake; As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by 129.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 162,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 288,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 125,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Newell Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 2.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 14,431 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8,951 shares to 254,843 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 31,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.63M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

