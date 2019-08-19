Mbt Finl (MBTF) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Lowered Its Holding; Blair William & Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Stock Price Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 62,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 259,140 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 196,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 35,593 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Whittier Trust Company holds 56,030 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 58,565 shares. 188,010 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. 970,580 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Moreover, Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.81% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sun Life owns 63,302 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Sabal Tru Co accumulated 13,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virginia-based Ejf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 10,260 shares stake. 71,475 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,842 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 32,662 shares to 29,135 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 15,845 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Incorporated stated it has 34,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 233,706 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated accumulated 2,045 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 37,435 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 28,033 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Citigroup stated it has 2,017 shares. 3,953 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Patriot Fincl Partners Limited Partnership has invested 9.24% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 23,000 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 850,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 14,905 shares. 11,775 were reported by Grp Inc.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.