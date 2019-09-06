Mbt Finl (MBTF) Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lifted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 542,973 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 27/05/2018 – Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Investa Office Fund at 13% Premium

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

