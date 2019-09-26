Mbt Finl (MBTF) Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $481,910; Peconic Partners Has Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $3.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 33.66% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 41,340 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Pacific Limited, Washington-based fund reported 181,345 shares. 35 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Westpac Banking has 10,853 shares. Of Vermont invested in 644 shares. 2,000 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Principal Gp holds 0.02% or 231,457 shares in its portfolio. Rr Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.69% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 63,497 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dana Investment invested in 23,859 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Thomas White Int invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Victory Cap Management reported 815,972 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 124,863 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.50M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

