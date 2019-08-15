Mbt Finl (MBTF) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Cut Its Stake by $882,410 as Stock Value Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Holds Stake in American Airls Group (AAL)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 6.06M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 12,886 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru has 588,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 21,301 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Hodges Mgmt has 1.19% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 13,066 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Johnson Grp owns 2,468 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Llc owns 12,130 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 13,620 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7.94M shares or 5.6% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 7,396 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.26% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $1.40 million worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7,916 activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.