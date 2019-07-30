MBT Financial (MBTF) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; TERRASCENT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TRSSF) SI Decreased By 71.77%

TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had a decrease of 71.77% in short interest. TRSSF’s SI was 91,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 71.77% from 323,400 shares previously. With 161,900 avg volume, 1 days are for TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s short sellers to cover TRSSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 18,688 shares traded. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MBTF) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. MBT Financial Corp’s current price of $10.40 translates into 1.06% yield. MBT Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 21,344 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

TerrAscend Corp., through its subsidiary, Solace Health Inc., focuses on growing and cultivating medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $208.03 million.

More notable recent TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TerrAscend: Focusing And Expanding With Medical Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock: TRSSF Stock Is Poised to Rally if This Happens – Profit Confidential” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TerrAscend: Now Bigger Than HEXO And CannTrust – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TerrAscend: A Head-Scratching Cannabis Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “TerrAscend Corp (CNSX:TER) Positioned To Enter U.S. Vertically Integrated Markets – Midas Letter” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 7,240 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 15,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 26 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Geode Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 236,225 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 4,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, S Muoio Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 40,000 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,953 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 182,367 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Highland Cap L P accumulated 112,954 shares.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M B T Financial declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,766 activity. Another trade for 733 shares valued at $7,850 was bought by DALY JOSEPH S.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $239.58 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.