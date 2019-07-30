MBT Financial (MBTF) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; TERRASCENT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TRSSF) SI Decreased By 71.77%

Posted by on July 30, 2019

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Logo

TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had a decrease of 71.77% in short interest. TRSSF’s SI was 91,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 71.77% from 323,400 shares previously. With 161,900 avg volume, 1 days are for TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s short sellers to cover TRSSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 18,688 shares traded. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MBTF) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. MBT Financial Corp’s current price of $10.40 translates into 1.06% yield. MBT Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 21,344 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

TerrAscend Corp., through its subsidiary, Solace Health Inc., focuses on growing and cultivating medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $208.03 million.

More notable recent TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TerrAscend: Focusing And Expanding With Medical Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock: TRSSF Stock Is Poised to Rally if This Happens – Profit Confidential” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TerrAscend: Now Bigger Than HEXO And CannTrust – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TerrAscend: A Head-Scratching Cannabis Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “TerrAscend Corp (CNSX:TER) Positioned To Enter U.S. Vertically Integrated Markets – Midas Letter” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 7,240 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 15,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 26 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Geode Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 236,225 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 4,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, S Muoio Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 40,000 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,953 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 182,367 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Highland Cap L P accumulated 112,954 shares.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M B T Financial declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,766 activity. Another trade for 733 shares valued at $7,850 was bought by DALY JOSEPH S.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $239.58 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Institutional Positions Chart

