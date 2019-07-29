MBT Financial (MBTF) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Sellers Increased By 45.65% Their Shorts

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (NYSE:MMD) had an increase of 45.65% in short interest. MMD’s SI was 46,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.65% from 32,200 shares previously. With 48,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunitie (NYSE:MMD)’s short sellers to cover MMD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 50,896 shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) has risen 6.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500.

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MBTF) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. MBT Financial Corp’s current price of $10.54 translates into 1.04% yield. MBT Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 59,368 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $568.60 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.83 million shares or 2.77% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & accumulated 0.02% or 518,464 shares. 19,173 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Bokf Na reported 0% in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 90,586 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 11,580 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 70,631 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P owns 45,475 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 65,640 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,588 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Co has 37,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 14,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Company has 5,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 24,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15,766 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 DALY JOSEPH S bought $7,916 worth of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 802 shares.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $242.81 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 24.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 152,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 475,000 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Patriot Fin Partners Group L P has invested 9.24% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). S Muoio & Co Lc has 0.37% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 24,500 were reported by Spark Invest Mgmt Lc. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 236,225 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Yakira Capital has 49,289 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 15,238 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 76,291 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 121,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 134,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% or 850,514 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24,629 shares.

