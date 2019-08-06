MBT Financial (MBTF) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed By $341,178 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 24,993 shares with $2.53M value, down from 28,371 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $350.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex

MBT Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MBTF) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. MBT Financial Corp’s current price of $10.06 translates into 1.09% yield. MBT Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 58,834 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Partnership reported 112,954 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 76,291 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 2,680 were accumulated by Legal General Gp Pcl. Brandywine Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 9,858 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 3,953 shares stake. S Muoio & Commerce Limited Liability Company has 40,000 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,706 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 16,714 shares. California-based Castle Creek Ptnrs Iv Lp has invested 23.57% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Yakira Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Northern Corporation accumulated 217,825 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Llc reported 93,961 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 134,386 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,766 activity. The insider DALY JOSEPH S bought 802 shares worth $7,916.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $231.75 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Lc invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 184,596 shares. Colony Limited Liability holds 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 296,208 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 74,386 shares stake. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Lc holds 748,921 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.15M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 531,901 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co holds 0.15% or 8,296 shares. Cumberland Advsr owns 2,650 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP stated it has 65,320 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 62,840 shares. Vision Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,394 shares. Midas Corp has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

