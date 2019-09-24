Mbt Financial (MBTF) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Holding by $3.22 Million; Syntal Capital Partners Lowered Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Position by $515,676; Valuation Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,757 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, down from 29,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.26M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Mbt Financial Corp (MBTF) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 321,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 796,687 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Mbt Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Investment Ltd Co accumulated 10,353 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Bancorp reported 125,721 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.91% or 50,669 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 30,378 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Regal Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 4,583 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Fl reported 5,335 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.30M shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.75% or 149,300 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset & Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.23% or 4,750 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.47% stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Middleton Ma owns 0.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 59,076 shares. Rockland Tru Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Incorporated (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8,821 shares to 59,845 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,346 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mar 18, 2019 – MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Monroe-based MBT Financial, Indiana-based First Merchants complete merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Merchants settles with DOJ, can move forward with MBTF deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 232,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 44,633 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4,903 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 25,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 58,641 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Et Al reported 796,687 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 109,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 649 shares stake. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,466 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 93,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 4,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Castle Creek Cap Ptnrs Iv LP has invested 27.57% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Geode Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Grp Inc stated it has 23,125 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.