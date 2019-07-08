MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.90 N/A 0.38 25.77 Tompkins Financial Corporation 78 4.40 N/A 5.39 14.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. MBT Financial Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.2% 1% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

MBT Financial Corp. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MBT Financial Corp. and Tompkins Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 50.9%. Insiders held 3.6% of MBT Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73% Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Tompkins Financial Corporation

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MBT Financial Corp.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.