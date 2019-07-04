MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.86 N/A 0.38 25.77 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.29 N/A 1.43 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MBT Financial Corp. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. MBT Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MBT Financial Corp. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.2% 1% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

MBT Financial Corp. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MBT Financial Corp. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 41.1%. About 3.6% of MBT Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.