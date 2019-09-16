MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Contrasting side by side

Since MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.38 28.75 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.68 N/A 0.12 35.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MBT Financial Corp. and Republic First Bancorp Inc. Republic First Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MBT Financial Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Republic First Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that MBT Financial Corp. is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. shares and 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91% Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp. has 15.91% stronger performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MBT Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Republic First Bancorp Inc.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.