MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.29 N/A 0.38 28.75 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.28 N/A 0.67 26.82

Table 1 demonstrates MBT Financial Corp. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MBT Financial Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

MBT Financial Corp. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. In other hand, Melrose Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MBT Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp. was more bullish than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.