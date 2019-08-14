Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $878,481 as Share Price Declined; Textron (TXT) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 billion, down from 36,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 78,395 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 36,918 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 38,450 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $16.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

